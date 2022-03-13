UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings. UGI posted earnings per share of $1.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $3.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

NYSE UGI opened at $33.11 on Friday. UGI has a 1-year low of $33.04 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock worth $5,950,644. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

