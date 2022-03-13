Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Holdings Lowered by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.14% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 527.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,508,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,704 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 801,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,252,000 after purchasing an additional 336,109 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 55.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,437,000 after purchasing an additional 249,738 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,197,000 after purchasing an additional 152,916 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $12,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total value of $323,563.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Richard Pinion sold 4,498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $299,656.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,008 shares of company stock worth $913,819 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.60.

Shares of RARE opened at $65.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $133.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.30.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.32) by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $83.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.68 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 129.20% and a negative return on equity of 44.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

