UMA (UMA) Trading Down 9% This Week

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. One UMA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.81 or 0.00020031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a market capitalization of $510.86 million and approximately $199.06 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UMA has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get UMA alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00033941 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00105203 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 106,270,548 coins and its circulating supply is 65,387,896 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.