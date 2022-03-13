Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Trading Down 2.6% Over Last 7 Days (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. In the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000120 BTC on major exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market capitalization of $11.45 million and $62,614.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002622 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00045354 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.11 or 0.06630065 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38,104.12 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00041303 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

