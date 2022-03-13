Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (UPUNK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $65,292.00

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 13th. During the last week, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be bought for about $0.0456 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a total market cap of $11.39 million and $65,292.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002571 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045993 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.89 or 0.06647930 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,978.83 or 1.00208543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00041607 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars.

