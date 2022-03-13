Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Short Interest Update

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the February 13th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNAM opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Unico American has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $6.00.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

