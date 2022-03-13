Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Cap of $25.60 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market cap of $25.60 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifi Protocol DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.85 or 0.00012476 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.93 or 0.00181729 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00026291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.56 or 0.00360113 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00054244 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00007850 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 10th, 2020. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,276,364 coins. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Unifi Protocol DAO was launched on September 1st on Tron, and is a group of non-custodial, interoperable, decentralized, and multi-chain smart contracts providing the building blocks for the next generation of DeFi development. The Unifi Protocol is designed to provide developers with functional DeFi building blocks linking multiple blockchains together into one large DeFi marketplace. uTrade is the working proof-ofconcept for harnessing multi-chain and multi-platform liquidity mining to power UNFI, Unifi’s Global Governance Token.Unifi Protocol was developed by Sesameseed. “

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

