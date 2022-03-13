Unification Reaches Market Capitalization of $956,398.90 (FUND)

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Unification has a total market cap of $956,398.90 and approximately $26,578.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unification has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com . The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Unification Coin Trading

