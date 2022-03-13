UniLend One Day Volume Reaches $1.55 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. UniLend has a market capitalization of $11.91 million and $1.55 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000985 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniLend has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UniLend Profile

UFT is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,052,564 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

