Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Up 87.6% in February

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, a growth of 87.6% from the February 13th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Unilever by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 52,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $342,000. Finally, apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $1,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of UL stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4873 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

