Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Decreased by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,255 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.95.

UNP stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $261.52. 3,873,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,055. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $195.68 and a twelve month high of $270.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.57.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

