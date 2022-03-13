United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Short Interest Up 60.0% in February

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the February 13th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $18.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $86.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.02. United-Guardian has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $21.33.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United-Guardian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of United-Guardian from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

About United-Guardian (Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.