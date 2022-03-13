United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 1.4% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $9,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in United Rentals by 158.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,442,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $857,236,000 after buying an additional 1,496,058 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in United Rentals by 104.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,141,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $773,766,000 after buying an additional 1,096,080 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,030,000 after buying an additional 32,210 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,326,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,321,000 after buying an additional 139,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in United Rentals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,060,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,029,000 after buying an additional 85,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.42.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total transaction of $1,992,881.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.75. 462,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $341.95. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.92 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.