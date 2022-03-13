UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.09.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

NYSE:UNH opened at $482.87 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $351.55 and a 1 year high of $509.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $454.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $474.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.38, for a total value of $2,822,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $7,552,930 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 65 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.