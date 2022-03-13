Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX) Short Interest Down 42.5% in February

Unitronix Co. (OTCMKTS:UTRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Unitronix stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. Unitronix has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.71.

Unitronix Corp. engages in the development and marketing of mineral potential assessment software tool for the mineral exploration and mining industries. It sells product under the Geo-Sleuth brand. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

