Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,387 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $482,890,000 after buying an additional 300,401 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $284,103,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $217,238,000 after buying an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UHS opened at $150.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.23 and a 12 month high of $165.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.58.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

