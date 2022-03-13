UnMarshal Hits One Day Trading Volume of $523,187.00 (MARSH)

UnMarshal (CURRENCY:MARSH) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. Over the last week, UnMarshal has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. UnMarshal has a total market capitalization of $1.61 million and $523,187.00 worth of UnMarshal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnMarshal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00045958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,554.54 or 0.06567846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,802.38 or 0.99762686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00041668 BTC.

UnMarshal Coin Profile

UnMarshal’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,096,098 coins. UnMarshal’s official Twitter account is @unmarshal

Buying and Selling UnMarshal

