UREEQA (URQA) Achieves Market Cap of $2.46 Million

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. UREEQA has a market cap of $2.46 million and $3,430.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 2% against the dollar. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for about $0.0886 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.15 or 0.06561495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.80 or 0.99754411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041623 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.