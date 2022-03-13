US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,577 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.18% of US Ecology worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Ecology by 60.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in US Ecology in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in US Ecology by 28.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in US Ecology by 273.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in US Ecology by 6.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 296.21 and a beta of 0.88. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.26 and a 12-month high of $48.02.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

