USDJ Trading 0% Higher This Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One USDJ coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $14.84 million and $2.99 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045801 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,568.68 or 0.06590694 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,895.80 or 0.99798548 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00041759 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST . The official website for USDJ is just.network

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

