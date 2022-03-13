USDK (USDK) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $73.39 Million

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $73.39 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDK coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00045377 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,525.42 or 0.06634232 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,061.13 or 0.99985713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00041273 BTC.

USDK Coin Profile

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

