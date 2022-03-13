Vai (VAI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $33,362.00

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vai coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00002351 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $51.71 million and approximately $33,362.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00045363 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,535.56 or 0.06629533 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,081.56 or 0.99568803 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00041467 BTC.

Vai Coin Profile

Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 coins. Vai’s official website is venus.io . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.