Validity (VAL) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Validity has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can now be purchased for $3.20 or 0.00008216 BTC on exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $14.50 million and $300,697.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010128 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002390 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00346586 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,529,756 coins and its circulating supply is 4,528,111 coins. The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

