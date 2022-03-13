VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) is Accel Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 122,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,392 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,068,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 213.0% during the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 1,153,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,932,000 after buying an additional 784,938 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,510,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,985,000 after buying an additional 630,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,951,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,599,000 after buying an additional 613,622 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,587,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,501,000 after buying an additional 461,771 shares during the period.

ANGL opened at $29.94 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $29.94 and a 52-week high of $33.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%.

