VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,518 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.97% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNM. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,456,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 73.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 223,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 94,536 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 166,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 74,853 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 289,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 50,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the second quarter valued at about $936,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.07.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.