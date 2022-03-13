Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is Applied Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 8.4% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $10,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after acquiring an additional 453,158 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after purchasing an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after purchasing an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,069,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,623 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $154.52 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $150.13 and a 12-month high of $200.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.43.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.