Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Holdings Reduced by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 717,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,896 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 8.6% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $43,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,696,000 after buying an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 8,556 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $54.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

