Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,280.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,935,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,804,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787,974 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 17,524.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196,814 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,428,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,976 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 31,609,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,026,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,364,000 after acquiring an additional 797,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU opened at $54.22 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $53.20 and a 52-week high of $65.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.17.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

