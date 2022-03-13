Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 759,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,624 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.9% of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $38,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 9,516 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,530,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 95,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 189,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after buying an additional 14,097 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.66.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.