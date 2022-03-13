Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 11.0% of Applied Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $13,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,944,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008,037 shares during the period. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $253,513,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 26,980,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549,798 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,267,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,122 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $43.92 and a one year high of $53.49.

