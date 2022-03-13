Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000.

VEA traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 33,712,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,907,895. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.66. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.92 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

