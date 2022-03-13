Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Boosted by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $817,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 128,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,355,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 121,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,613,000 after buying an additional 64,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,594,000.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.07. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $43.85 and a twelve month high of $55.16.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

