Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 135.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,312 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after buying an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,750,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,853,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,175,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $247.82 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $301.23.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

