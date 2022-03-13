Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,831,000 after acquiring an additional 94,816 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,526,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,971,000 after acquiring an additional 35,435 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,204,000 after acquiring an additional 272,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,473,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,742,000 after acquiring an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG opened at $258.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.23. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $247.82 and a 1 year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

