Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 171.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 25.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 151.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.18 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $221.83 and a one year high of $268.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $245.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

