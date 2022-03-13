Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) is Brio Consultants LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC owned 0.11% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $15,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,127,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,699,000 after purchasing an additional 291,436 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,128,000 after purchasing an additional 201,002 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,256,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,539,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after purchasing an additional 18,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.35. 1,099,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $85.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.27 and a twelve month high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

