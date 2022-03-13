Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.42 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.964 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.