Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 271,300 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 13th total of 498,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $64.42 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $71.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.69.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (VYMI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.