Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $52,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $221.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.79 and its 200-day moving average is $244.11. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $213.65 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

