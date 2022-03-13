Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stock Holdings Raised by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.6% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $17,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 23,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,381,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,623,188. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $88.83 and a 12-month high of $116.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.72 and its 200 day moving average is $107.62.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.