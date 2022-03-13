Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 39.8% in February

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,400 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the February 13th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 488,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $64.75 and a 1-year high of $75.19.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $549,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,859,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $3,778,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 504.4% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 169,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 141,865 shares during the period.

