Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Cut by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 2.3% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.