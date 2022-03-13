Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.49 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $157.20 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

