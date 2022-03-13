Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Applied Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 17.8% of Applied Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Applied Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $22,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after purchasing an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $386.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $354.14 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

