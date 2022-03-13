Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is MA Private Wealth’s Largest Position

MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,740 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 13.9% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $386.16. 5,870,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $409.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $415.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $354.14 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (Get Rating)

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.