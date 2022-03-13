Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 4.8% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $32,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,001,581,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,237,264,000 after buying an additional 357,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,605,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,053,000 after purchasing an additional 383,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,000,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,631,000 after purchasing an additional 270,522 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $386.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.14 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $409.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

