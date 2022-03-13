Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by HNP Capital LLC

HNP Capital LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of HNP Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. HNP Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $386.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,870,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,496,196. The company’s 50-day moving average is $409.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.45. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $354.14 and a 1-year high of $441.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

