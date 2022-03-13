Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Acquired by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 543,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 8.3% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.7% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after acquiring an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,883,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $80.29 and a 52 week high of $87.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

