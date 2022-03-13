Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Raised by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 116.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,883 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 50,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,883,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,089,192. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

