Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Purchased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 4.8% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $8,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 892.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VXUS opened at $56.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.47. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.941 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.