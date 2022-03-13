Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 17.3% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Newman & Schimel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $30,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $211.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $225.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.17. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $199.50 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

